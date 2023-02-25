One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory

KYIV - Ukraine honoured its dead and vowed to keep fighting on Friday, while Russia told the world to accept “the realities” of its war but faced new Western sanctions on the invasion’s anniversary.

At a ceremony in Kyiv’s St Sophia Square, President Volodymyr Zelensky bestowed medals on soldiers and the mother of one killed.

He fought back tears at the national anthem.

“We have become one family... Ukrainians have sheltered Ukrainians, opened their homes and hearts to those who were forced to flee the war,” he said in a televised address.

“We withstand all threats, shelling, cluster bombs, cruise missiles, kamikaze drones, blackouts and cold... And we will do everything to gain victory this year.”

Mr Zelensky reiterated calls for more Western weaponry and attended an online summit with US President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) wealthy democracies who pledged to intensify their support.

“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase the people’s love of liberty,” tweeted Biden.

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never.”

Washington announced a new US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) package of military aid for Ukraine, and a raft of additional sanctions and tariffs hitting Russia’s mining and metals industries, as well as companies from third countries accused of supplying Moscow with restricted goods.

G-7 members Canada and Britain nveiled similar measures, although approval of a 10th package of European Union sanctions was held up by a disagreement between its 27 members on one element.

For Ukrainians who have spent much of the year in fear and grief and supporting the war effort any way they can, the anniversary meant reflection.

“When an innocent person’s life is taken before your own eyes, when someone aims at a child, you just ask ‘Why? What for’?“ said Mrs Alla Nechyporenko, 50, whose husband was shot dead and 14-year-old son wounded at a Russian checkpoint in Bucha, near Kyiv, early in the war.