BERLIN - It was a bold move when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared in a speech the so-called “Zeitenwende” or historic turning point. Sending weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia and propping up the German military was a dramatic policy shift no one would have expected.

A year later, however, it turns out that this was easier said than done. And Germany is only slowly adapting to the requirements of the new era and breaking away from old convictions.