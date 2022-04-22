One woman's war against the pain of 'suicide headaches'

PARIS (AFP) - When the headaches come for Ms Diane Wattrelos, as they do for half an hour 10 times every day, she says it feels like someone has "stuck a screwdriver in my eye and turned it".

These are no ordinary headaches. They are cluster headaches, which cause such extreme pain, normally behind one eye, that doctors compare it to having a limb amputated without anaesthetic.

Also called "suicide headaches", because the pain provokes suicidal thoughts, this severe neurological condition is suffered by around one in 1,000 people worldwide, according to the Migraine Trust.

For some it strikes only occasionally, but Ms Wattrelos has spent nearly a decade crippled by near constant attacks.

Speaking to AFP in the garden of her home in the French district of Eure, west of Paris, she said she was still recovering from yet another night punctuated by pain.

Her hair was short after being partly shaved during a recent stay in hospital.

At the age of 31, she has had 12 surgical operations and tried all kinds of treatments in a desperate bid to alleviate the agony.

It all started when she was 14.

Until then a "very happy" teenager, she remembers feeling "electric shocks in her neck" for the first time.

She played down these warning signs, hoping to spare her parents after her little brother had already struggled against a different disease.

It would be a long time until she was correctly diagnosed, a common fate for people suffering cluster headaches.

Trying to escape 'hell'

Despite the pain, she continued to live her life, travelling, partying and studying, eventually meeting the man who would become her husband at the age of 19.

Then one day in 2013, a cluster headache "floored" her.

"That day I saw the distress in my husband's eyes, I could not continue to hide the disease," she said.

She could no longer go a single day - or night - without an attack.

She lost 15 kilograms and became isolated due to the suffering.

Then one morning her legs gave out from under her, and she was taken to a hospital emergency room and given an array of tests.