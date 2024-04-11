One Ukrainian war amputee's return to civilian life

Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, exercises in the garden of the Recovery Rehabilitation Center, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2023. Revtiuh is one of the thousands of combat amputees having to adapt to a new life as a civilian in a country where amputees say that budget constraints, social taboos and a lack of job opportunities are making that transition more difficult. \"Imagine you are a newborn without an arm and a leg. Some things you know from before but beyond that you will get to know the world from scratch,\" he said. \"Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A soldier walks with a crutch as he enters a metro station, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2024. Ex-soldier and lawyer Masi Nayyem (not pictured), co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organisation representing soldiers, estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers had become amputees in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Official figures are not published and are considered sensitive by the military, but as the war drags into its third year with no end in sight, the numbers will only grow. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bohdan Tanchyn (C), a former machine gunner in the airborne division of the 25th Brigade who lost one leg fighting Russian forces, shows off his new prosthesis to his friends Dymytro Oliynyk (R) and Serhii at a rehabilitation center, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 15, 2023. \"I am a patient person,\" Tanchyn said. \"If you see a light at the end of the tunnel, you go towards it. It's a different way of life right now, as if I have no legs, but I am still going to my metal workshop, still doing the work, still engaging in interesting things. It's not over yet, it's just going to be different, that's all.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Andriy Pylypchuk, 28, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his legs in a mine blast while fighting Russian forces in 2023, gets ready for swimming practice, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 1, 2023. Initially, while in the hospital in Kharkiv, he was certain that his left leg could be saved. But then complications arose. \"When they amputated my right leg, I wasn't particularly upset; I understood that it was minced,\" he said. \"There were no options for recovery. But when they amputated the left one, I was very upset. When I saw that both legs were gone, I got depressed.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alona Ivantsiv dresses her husband Anton Ivantsiv, 40, a triple amputee who was injured fighting Russian forces in 2023, after a swimming session, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 1, 2023. Ivantsiv has two children, Sofia and Solomiya, who live in Berlin and call him 'Robodad' because he is expecting to have three bionic limbs fitted. \"I've always been the head of the family,\" Ivantsiv said. \"When I realised that I could no longer fully embrace my children and my wife - it was difficult to accept.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, arrives at his grandmother's house in his hometown, during his first visit after injury, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Nizhyn, Ukraine, November 24, 2023. Revtiukh is close to his family, and recently visited his parents' home in Nizhyn, northeast of Kyiv. Waiting outside, his grandmother wept as she embraced Revtiukh, whom she had not seen since his arm and leg were torn off in two separate mine blasts. \"My little Sasha. I thank God that you are alive,\" she sobbed, using the diminutive of his first name. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, greets his grandmother in his hometown during his first visit after his injury, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Nizhyn, Ukraine, November 24, 2023. Revtiukh is close to his family, and recently visited his parents' home in Nizhyn, northeast of Kyiv. Waiting outside, his grandmother wept as she embraced Revtiukh, whom she had not seen since his arm and leg were torn off in two separate mine blasts. \"My little Sasha. I thank God that you are alive,\" she sobbed, using the diminutive of his first name. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, embraces his mother during a visit to his hometown of Nizhyn, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, January 19, 2024. Eight months after losing his left arm and most of his left leg in mine blasts while fighting in Ukraine, Revtiukh's old life is gone. Only two years ago he had enjoyed a comfortable civilian life as an electronics technician abroad, before he returned to Ukraine to sign up and fight the Russian invasion. Now he has to accept what has happened to him and learn to live without his lost limbs. \"It's like being a newborn child,\" he said. \"You've got to get to know the world from scratch.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, and his sister Natasha talk at their mother's house in Nizhyn, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, January 19, 2024. Revtiukh, who has a prosthetic leg, is one of thousands of Ukrainian combat amputees who are having to adapt to a new life as civilians or back in the military. His sister Natasha films his boxing sessions to upload to her brother's social media accounts where he's trying to make his name as a motivational coach for others in his position. \"I can't be afraid to make mistakes,\" Revtiukh told Reuters. \"Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A picture of young Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, hangs on the wall at his mother's house in Nizhyn, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, January 19, 2024. Revtiukh is one of thousands of combat amputees having to adapt to a new life as a civilian in a country where amputees say that budget constraints, social taboos and a lack of job opportunities are making that transition more difficult. \"Imagine you are a newborn without an arm and a leg. Some things you know from before but beyond that you will get to know the world from scratch,\" he said. \"Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Oleksandr Revtiukh (R), 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, pulls fellow wheelchair-bound veteran Bohdan Tanchyn with his electric wheelchair, in the garden of the Recovery Rehabilitation Center, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2023. Eight months after losing his left arm and most of his left leg in mine blasts while fighting in Ukraine, Revtiukh's old life is gone. Only two years ago he had enjoyed a comfortable civilian life as an electronics technician abroad, before he returned to Ukraine to sign up and fight the Russian invasion. Now he has to accept what has happened to him and learn to live without his lost limbs. \"It's like being a newborn child,\" he said. \"You've got to get to know the world from scratch.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Birds circle a cathedral before a memorial ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Matsievskyi, who was executed by Russian troops in 2022, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in his hometown of Nizhyn, Ukraine November 25, 2023. Ex-soldier and lawyer Masi Nayyem (not pictured), co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organisation representing soldiers, estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers had become amputees in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Official figures are not published and are considered sensitive by the military, but as the war drags into its third year with no end in sight, the numbers will only grow. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rostyslav Prystupa, a Ukrainian marine who was injured in the spine while defending Mariupol, sits in the garden of the Recovery Rehabilitation Center, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2023. Prystupa, a former soldier partially paralysed after a piece of shrapnel hit his spine while fighting in Mariupol, said he was mindful that veterans had to learn to support themselves in civilian life. \"When you keep doing everything for people, they won't learn to do it themselves,\" he added. \"You're not going to do everything for them their whole lives. Someday I'll have to do it myself, and then I won't be able to, and no one will be there.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rostyslav Prystupa, a Ukrainian marine who was injured in the spine while defending Mariupol, exercises at the Recovery Rehabilitation Center, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 31, 2023. Prystupa, a former soldier partially paralysed after a piece of shrapnel hit his spine while fighting in Mariupol, said he was mindful that veterans had to learn to support themselves in civilian life. \"When you keep doing everything for people, they won't learn to do it themselves,\" he added. \"You're not going to do everything for them their whole lives. Someday I'll have to do it myself, and then I won't be able to, and no one will be there.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rostyslav Prystupa, a Ukrainian marine who was injured in the spine while defending Mariupol, exercises at the Recovery Rehabilitation Center, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2023. Prystupa, a former soldier partially paralysed after a piece of shrapnel hit his spine while fighting in Mariupol, said he was mindful that veterans had to learn to support themselves in civilian life. \"When you keep doing everything for people, they won't learn to do it themselves,\" he added. \"You're not going to do everything for them their whole lives. Someday I'll have to do it myself, and then I won't be able to, and no one will be there.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter SEARCH \"THOMAS UKRAINE AMPUTEES\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Veterans who lost legs in combat run on Danish-made Levitate blade prosthetics designed for athletes, at a fitting session, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 24, 2023. Ex-soldier and lawyer Masi Nayyem (not pictured), co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organisation representing soldiers, estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers had become amputees in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Official figures are not published and are considered sensitive by the military, but as the war drags into its third year with no end in sight, the numbers will only grow. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rostyslav Prystupa, a Ukrainian marine who was injured in the spine while defending Mariupol, plays football with the inclusive team Ukrainian Football Association, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 18, 2024. Prystupa, a former soldier partially paralysed after a piece of shrapnel hit his spine while fighting in Mariupol, said he was mindful that veterans had to learn to support themselves in civilian life. \"When you keep doing everything for people, they won't learn to do it themselves,\" he added. \"You're not going to do everything for them their whole lives. Someday I'll have to do it myself, and then I won't be able to, and no one will be there.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter SEARCH \"THOMAS UKRAINE AMPUTEES\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, exercises with a new prosthesis, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 19, 2024. Revtiuh is one of the thousands of combat amputees having to adapt to a new life as a civilian in a country where amputees say that budget constraints, social taboos and a lack of job opportunities are making that transition more difficult. \"Imagine you are a newborn without an arm and a leg. Some things you know from before but beyond that you will get to know the world from scratch,\" he said. \"Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, boxes during a training session at a gym, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 11, 2024. Revtiukh, who has a prosthetic leg, is one of the thousands of Ukrainian combat amputees who are having to adapt to a new life as civilians or back in the military. His sister Natasha films his boxing sessions to upload to her brother's social media accounts where he's trying to make his name as a motivational coach for others in his position. \"I can't be afraid to make mistakes,\" Revtiukh told Reuters. \"Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mango, 28, the head of logistics of an Azov tank battalion who lost his hand in the defence of Mariupol and fell into Russian captivity, poses for a picture on top of a tank at his base in the Donetsk region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, December 26, 2023. Mango, who said he had to plead with his commander to convince authorities that he still had a role to play in the army, can no longer drive a tank but is one of many amputees who decide to return to the battlefield, and he is hoping to have a bionic hand fitted to allow him to use artificial fingers. \"At every medical check-up, there was always one surgeon who would ask if I had reconsidered my decision, and each time I said 'No',\" he said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Soldiers fire a mortar at a frontline position under the command of Odin, 32, a commander in the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, who lost his right lower leg in late 2022 during the liberation of Kherson, in the Donetsk region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, January 26, 2024. Odin, who is one of many amputees who decide to return to the battlefield, believes there is a need for an awareness campaign in Ukraine to help society grow more accustomed to combat amputees, understand the issues they face and appreciate the sacrifices they have made for the country. \"Well, yes, we're in a war, but this is my comfort zone,\" he said. \"I had offers to go back to my native Academy as a teacher or to work at a draft office in Odesa. I said I'm not interested in these positions because they wouldn't align ... with what I really want.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter SEARCH \"THOMAS UKRAINE AMPUTEES\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, lights a candle in a church in his hometown of Nizhyn, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, January 19, 2024. Revtiuh is one of thousands of combat amputees having to adapt to a new life as a civilian in a country where amputees say that budget constraints, social taboos and a lack of job opportunities are making that transition more difficult. \"Imagine you are a newborn without an arm and a leg. Some things you know from before but beyond that you will get to know the world from scratch,\" he said. \"Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Officials pull away a Ukrainian flag to reveal the statue of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Matsievskyi, who was executed by Russian troops in 2022, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Nizhyn, Ukraine, November 25, 2023. Ex-soldier and lawyer Masi Nayyem (not pictured), co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organisation representing soldiers, estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers had become amputees in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Official figures are not published and are considered sensitive by the military, but as the war drags into its third year with no end in sight, the numbers will only grow. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The statue of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Matsievskyi, who was executed by Russian troops in 2022, arrives at a central square before a ceremony in his honour amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in his hometown Nizhyn, Ukraine, November 24, 2023. Ex-soldier and lawyer Masi Nayyem (not pictured), co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organisation representing soldiers, estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers had become amputees in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Official figures are not published and are considered sensitive by the military, but as the war drags into its third year with no end in sight, the numbers will only grow. REUTERS/Thomas Peter SEARCH \"THOMAS UKRAINE AMPUTEES\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
The uniform jacket of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Matsievskyi, who was executed by Russian troops in 2022, is draped over his bed in his home, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Nizhyn, Ukraine, November 24, 2023. Ex-soldier and lawyer Masi Nayyem (not pictured), co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organisation representing soldiers, estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers had become amputees in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Official figures are not published and are considered sensitive by the military, but as the war drags into its third year with no end in sight, the numbers will only grow. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anton Ivantsiv, 40, a triple amputee who was injured fighting Russian forces in 2023, floats in the water during a swimming session, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 1, 2023. Ivantsiv has two children, Sofia and Solomiya, who live in Berlin and call him 'Robodad' because he is expecting to have three bionic limbs fitted. \"I've always been the head of the family,\" Ivantsiv said. \"When I realised that I could no longer fully embrace my children and my wife - it was difficult to accept.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, shows off his boxing moves after spending time in a sauna with a friend in his hometown, during his first visit after his injury amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Nizhyn, Ukraine, November 25, 2023. Revtiuh is one of thousands of combat amputees having to adapt to a new life as a civilian in a country where amputees say that budget constraints, social taboos and a lack of job opportunities are making that transition more difficult. \"Imagine you are a newborn without an arm and a leg. Some things you know from before but beyond that you will get to know the world from scratch,\" he said. \"Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter SEARCH \"THOMAS UKRAINE AMPUTEES\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, cools off after spending time in a sauna with a friend in his hometown, during his first visit after his injury amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Nizhyn, Ukraine, November 25, 2023. Revtiuh is one of thousands of combat amputees having to adapt to a new life as a civilian in a country where amputees say that budget constraints, social taboos and a lack of job opportunities are making that transition more difficult. \"Imagine you are a newborn without an arm and a leg. Some things you know from before but beyond that you will get to know the world from scratch,\" he said. \"Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Oleksandr Revtiukh, 33, a Ukrainian serviceman who lost his left arm and most of his left leg in multiple mine blasts in 2023, sits on his bed in the Recovery Rehabilitation Center, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2023. Revtiuh is one of the thousands of combat amputees having to adapt to a new life as a civilian in a country where amputees say that budget constraints, social taboos and a lack of job opportunities are making that transition more difficult. \"Imagine you are a newborn without an arm and a leg. Some things you know from before but beyond that you will get to know the world from scratch,\" he said. \"Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Friends assist Rostyslav Prystupa, a Ukrainian marine who was injured in the spine while defending Mariupol, as they leave a cafe in his native village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Triskyni, Ukraine January 21, 2024. Prystupa, a former soldier partially paralysed after a piece of shrapnel hit his spine while fighting in Mariupol, said he was mindful that veterans had to learn to support themselves in civilian life. \"When you keep doing everything for people, they won't learn to do it themselves,\" he added. \"You're not going to do everything for them their whole lives. Someday I'll have to do it myself, and then I won't be able to, and no one will be there.\" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man halts traffic on Khreshchatyk Street to assist a friend in a wheelchair to cross central Kyiv's main thoroughfare, amidst Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 10, 2023. Ex-soldier and lawyer Masi Nayyem (not pictured), co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organisation representing soldiers, estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers had become amputees in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Official figures are not published and are considered sensitive by the military, but as the war drags into its third year with no end in sight, the numbers will only grow. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 04:22 PM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 04:21 PM

NIZHYN, Ukraine - Oleksandr Revtiukh fires a vicious hook at the seasoned fighter facing him. He's in the boxing ring, eight months after losing his left arm and most of his left leg in mine blasts while fighting in Ukraine.

Revtiukh follows with a snarling jab. His old life is gone. Only two years ago he had enjoyed a comfortable civilian life as an electronics technician abroad, before he returned to Ukraine to sign up and fight the Russian invasion.

A furious uppercut, bellowing with the effort. The war has left trauma. Now he has to accept what has happened to him and learn to live without his lost limbs.

"It's like being a newborn child," the 33-year-old says during a break in training at a gym in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. "You've got to get to know the world from scratch."

Revtiukh, who has a prosthetic leg, is one of tens of thousands of Ukrainian combat amputees who are having to adapt to a new life as civilians or back in the military.

His sister Natasha films the sparring session with leading Ukrainian boxer Aram Faniyan, to upload to her brother's social media accounts where he's trying to make his name as a motivational coach for others in his position.

"I can't be afraid to make mistakes," Revtiukh told Reuters. "Look for a way out, there is a path through the thorns to the stars. This is my motto."

Revtiukh, who left a well-paid job in Hungary in April 2022 to return to fight in Ukraine, lost his arm and leg in June last year during the summer's counteroffensive, and narrowly cheated death. He benefited from the support of his family as he underwent surgery and rehabilitation provided by the state.

    As for what comes next he must make his own way, in a country where many amputees say that budget constraints, social taboos and a lack of job opportunities are making that transition more difficult.

Ex-soldier and lawyer Masi Nayyem, co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organisation representing soldiers, estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers had become amputees in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

    Official figures are not published and are considered sensitive by the military, but as the war drags into its third year with no end in sight, the numbers will only grow.

SHRAPNEL HITS SPINE

    Nayyem said there were too few jobs available for the wounded, and that most initiatives to help them were in cities, leaving maimed soldiers in rural areas and small towns stranded.

    "If a person is not integrated, what will they become? They will be depressed, and they will not be able to earn money."

Ukraine's Veteran Affairs Ministry, which oversees amputees, declined to give official data on the number of soldiers who had lost limbs. It did not respond to such criticism that it wasn't doing enough to support amputees once they reentered society after receiving initial hospital rehab with prosthetic limbs.

Rostyslav Prystupa, a former soldier partially paralysed after a piece of shrapnel hit his spine while fighting in Mariupol, said he was mindful that veterans also had to learn to support themselves in civilian life.

"When you keep doing everything for people, they won't learn to do it themselves," he added. "You're not going to do everything for them their whole lives. Someday I'll have to do it myself, and then I won't be able to, and no one will be there."

NO REGRETS: WE SET EXAMPLE

Revtiukh is close to his family, and recently visited his parents' home in Nizhyn, northeast of Kyiv. Waiting outside, his grandmother wept as she embraced Revtiukh, whom she had not seen since his arm and leg were torn off in two separate mine blasts.

    "My little Sasha. I thank God that you are alive," she sobbed, using the diminutive of his first name.

    Revtiukh described how he was wounded when he triggered anti-personnel mines during chaotic fighting to seize back territory from the Russians in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

    He recalled nearly suffocating from the dirt and shrapnel in his mouth after one explosion, but a fellow soldier, a 22-year-old named Gleb who was also wounded, cleared his airways and saved his life.

    As Revtiukh begins his journey into civilian life, the boxing enthusiast is, for now, trying his hand at motivational coaching and ultimately he plans to become a history teacher in his native city of Nizhyn in northern Ukraine.

He has no regrets about the path he has taken, saying he and other veterans like him would set an example for the next generation.

"They'll look to us as a model in the struggle for independence, freedom of speech and the preservation of human lives." REUTERS

