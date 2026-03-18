One person dead after gondola crashes down mountain at Swiss ski resort

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ENGELBERG, Switzerland, March 18 - One person has died after a cable car cabin at a Swiss ski resort crashed down a snowy mountainside during strong winds on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told reporters that one person sustained fatal injuries although the exact cause of death had not been confirmed. The individual, whose identity was not disclosed, was the only person in the gondola, said police.

A helicopter had been dispatched to the scene in the ski resort of Engelberg in central Switzerland, air-rescue service Rega said.

Investigations into how the accident took place are ongoing, the Nidwalden cantonal police said. REUTERS