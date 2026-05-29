One killed, two injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Volgograd region, governor says

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May 29 - One person was killed and two injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Volgograd region, governor Andrey Bocharov said on Friday.

Fires at a chemical plant and energy facilities were put out after the attack, he added.

Fuel storage facilities also caught fire following a Ukraine drone attack in Russia's Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on Telegram, adding that work to extinguish the fire were ongoing.

Overall, Russia downed 208 drones overnight, Interfax said, citing the defense ministry. Of those, over 80 were shot down in Russia's southern Rostov region, local authorities said. REUTERS