One killed, two injured in Ukraine's drone attack in Russia's border region

MOSCOW, Jan 4 - One man was killed and a woman and a four-year old child were injured by a Ukrainian drone attack on a vehicle in Russia's western border region of Belgorod, the governor said on Sunday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app the two injured were hospitalised in a serious condition. Firefighters put out the fire, which had engulfed the car following the attack, he added.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Separately, Russia's defence ministry said it has downed 42 Ukrainian drones on Sunday morning, on top of 90 it had shot down overnight, including three Moscow-bound drones.

Ukrainian drone attacks frequently hit targets in Belgorod and other border regions. REUTERS