One killed in Russian missile strike on east Ukraine town

Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building damaged at night by Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Selydove, Donetsk region, Ukraine November 15, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
A rescuer evacuates a civilian from an apartment building damaged at night by Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Selydove, Donetsk region, Ukraine November 15, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
16 min ago
Published
16 min ago

KYIV - At least one person was killed in an overnight Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in eastern Ukraine, authorities said on Wednesday.

Five others, including a child, were rescued but at least one person is believed to be trapped under the rubble, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack on the town of Selydove, northwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, heavily damaged a four-storey building, Klymenko said.

Russia has carried out regular missile and drone strikes on population centres behind the front line of its 21-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top