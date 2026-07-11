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One killed in drone attack on vessels in Taganrog Bay, Russian authorities say

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MOSCOW, July 11 - One person was killed as a result of a drone attack on four vessels, including a tanker carrying methanol, in Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, Russian authorities said on Saturday.

"A seaman on a technical support vessel has lost his life. I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. No one else was injured," Yuri Slyusar, governor of the southern Rostov region, wrote on Telegram.

He said the vessels sustained various degrees of damage, but "there is no risk of a methanol spill or leak."

More than one and a half dozen drones were destroyed during the repulsion of the air attack on the region, Slyusar said. The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence units had downed a total of 178 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight.

On Friday, fires broke out at two fuel depots and at the Taganrog sea port as a result of drone attacks. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.