Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two dead, five injured in Ukrainian attacks on Crimea and southern Russia, authorities say

MOSCOW, July 23 - Two people were killed including a three-year-old child in separate overnight Ukrainian attacks on a southern Russian city and on the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea, authorities said on Thursday.

Crimean governor Sergei Aksyonov said one person died on the peninsula and four more were injured, including two children.

Falling drone debris sparked a fire at the home of a three-year-old boy in the city of Voronezh, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of Moscow, killing him, the regional governor Alexander Gusev said.

A 19-year-old man sustained minor injuries in the attack, which also damaged the roof of a warehouse belonging to an online marketplace and other buildings.

The governor of the Ulyanovsk region east of Moscow said Ukrainian drones had attacked an energy facility, which caught fire.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence units downed 223 Ukrainian drones overnight. REUTERS