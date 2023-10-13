One killed, 13 hurt in Russian strike on Ukraine's Pokrovsk - Kyiv

KYIV - One person was killed and 13 wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

The emergency services said in a statement that two administrative buildings had been damaged as a result of the attack and three people had been rescued from under rubble.

According to preliminary information, Russia attacked the city with two Iskander-M missiles, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

Photos posted by the ministry on the Telegram messaging app showed rescue workers and a partially destroyed building.

Reuters could not independently verify the information and there was no immediate comment from Russia. REUTERS