One killed, 13 hurt in Russian strike on Ukraine's Pokrovsk - Kyiv

A view shows an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site of an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS
An interior view shows an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

KYIV - One person was killed and 13 wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

The emergency services said in a statement that two administrative buildings had been damaged as a result of the attack and three people had been rescued from under rubble.

According to preliminary information, Russia attacked the city with two Iskander-M missiles, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

Photos posted by the ministry on the Telegram messaging app showed rescue workers and a partially destroyed building.

Reuters could not independently verify the information and there was no immediate comment from Russia. REUTERS

