One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with Covid-19, new figures show

The figures came a day after Britain recorded a record number of new coronavirus cases. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
37 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Around 1 in 10 Londoners were likely infected with Covid-19 on Sunday (Dec 19), according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant.

Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5 per cent of Londoners had Covid-19 as of Sunday, within a 95 per cent confidence interval of 8.43 per cent to 10.69 per cent.

The figures came a day after Britain recorded a record number of new coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant swept across the country, with the daily tally reaching 119,789 from 106,122 a day earlier.

The ONS modelling showed an additional 600,000 people in England were infected with Covid in just five days leading up to Sunday, bringing current infections past the 2 million mark.

That pushed the infection ratio in England to 1 in 25 people from 1 in 40 on Dec 14.

Prevalence increased across all parts of the United Kingdom in the run-up to Sunday, according to the latest estimates, the data showed, with Scotland showing the lowest rate of infections at 1 in 65 people.

Many industries and transport networks are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, while hospitals in Britain have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.

Omicron's rapid advance has driven a surge in cases in Britain over the last seven days, with the total rising by 678,165, government data showed on Thursday.

As the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to limit the economic impact of the latest Covid-19 outbreak, it said on Wednesday it was reducing the legal self-isolation period in England to seven days from 10.

More On This Topic
London cancels New Year event at Trafalgar Square over Covid-19 surge
Londoners turn out for Covid-19 boosters as UK revs up vaccine drive amid Omicron concerns
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.