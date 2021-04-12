One dead, one injured in Paris hospital shooting: Police

French police cordoning off the area near the Henry Dunant private hospital in Paris after a shooting, on April 12, 2021.
Police and first aid firefighters are seen outside the Henry Dunant hospital following a shooting, on April 12, 2021.
PARIS (AFP) - An unidentified attacker shot dead a man and badly injured a woman outside a Paris hospital on Monday (April 12) before fleeing the scene on a motorbike, police said.

The attacker fired several shots at the Henry Dunant private geriatric hospital run by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district, sources close to the investigation said.

"One person died and one is seriously injured," a fire service source said.

The two victims were taken into the hospital for treatment after the shooting.

The man died from his wounds. The injured woman works as a security guard at the hospital, which runs a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

There was no immediate indication as to the attacker's motive.

Police cordoned off the area around the hospital, journalists said. A fire engine and several police vans lined the street outside the facility.

The hospital is situated close to the river Seine about 4km south of the Eiffel Tower and near the Parc des Princes football stadium.

