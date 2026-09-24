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One dead, four injured in Polish abbey knife attack, local media report

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A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained after the attack at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, Poland.

A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained after the attack at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, Poland.

PHOTO: VISEGRAD24/X

WARSAW - A knife attack on the grounds of a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland left one person dead and at least four injured, local media reported on Sept 24.

A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained after the attack at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, the police said in a statement. The motives behind the attack were not immediately clear.

The attack happened at a Benedictine Sisters monastery on the grounds of the abbey, local media said.

“We are aware that Father Stanisław has passed away and Father Marek is in serious condition; there are other casualties, but we do not have further details,” Sister Barbara Dendor told state broadcaster TVP Info.

“When I arrived, there was total panic; young people who had come out of the centre witnessed it – they were saying, ‘Some madman, some madman!’” the nun said.

The police said they were on the scene investigating the incident. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.