One dead as storm Ciaran hits France

A goal net is seen partially submerged, as waves crash on a sea wall near wind turbines during Storm Ciaran at Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, November 1, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Small boats are seen at Le Portel near Boulogne sur Mer, during Storm Ciaran, France, November 1, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Waves crash on a sea wall near wind turbines during Storm Ciaran at Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, November 1, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Updated
2 hours ago
Published
2 hours ago

PARIS - Storm Ciaran left one person dead and 1.2 million households without electricity on Thursday with parts of Brittany and Normandy on red alert for strong winds and the rest of the northwest on orange alert, officials said.

In the Finistere department in Brittany, where winds of up to 207 km/h were recorded on the Pointe du Raz, two people were slightly injured and road traffic remained prohibited until further notice, local prefect Alain Espinasse told RTL radio.

"I repeat: stay at home," Espinasse said.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune told Fanceinfo radio that a truck driver died in the Aisne department, northeast of Paris when a tree fell on his truck.

"This shows that even in regions that are not on red alert, there is a very high risk on the road," Beaune said.

Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on social network X that the storm left 1.2 million de households without power. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top