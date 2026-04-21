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One dead as Austrian trolleybus crashes into supermarket

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Firefighters and rescue personnel work next to a trolleybus that crashed into a supermarket in Salzburg, Austria, on April 20.

Firefighters and rescue personnel work next to a trolleybus that crashed into a supermarket in Salzburg, Austria, on April 20.

PHOTO: AFP

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VIENNA - One person died and six were injured on April 20 after a trolleybus veered off the road and crashed into a supermarket in Salzburg, Austria’s Red Cross said.

“One person died despite attempts to resuscitate,” a Red Cross spokeswoman told AFP.

Police said in a statement the dead person was a local passer-by aged 55. One of the six injured was the bus driver, who they said they were hoping to question, they added.

According to the statement the bus left the road “for reasons as yet unclear, crossed the pavement and smashed into the window of a food store.”

The injured were taken to hospital, two in serious condition, the Red Cross spokeswoman added, as a large team of emergency responders were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities did not immediately provide any details regarding the circumstances of the accident at an intersection in a northern Salzburg district nor about the person who died. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.