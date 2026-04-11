One dead, 27 injured as bus carrying British tourists crashes in Spain’s La Gomera island

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A tourist bus veered off the road on the Spanish island of La Gomera, in the Canary Islands, on April 10.

MADRID - At least one person died and 27 were injured after a bus carrying British tourists crashed down a ravine on the Spanish island of La Gomera, emergency services said on April 10.

Those injured, including three in serious condition, were airlifted to the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Hospital and others, local emergency services said in a social media post.

They added that the occupants were 27 British nationals and the driver.

The accident happened when the vehicle came off the GM-2 road in La Gomera, one of the Canary Islands and popular with visitors from northern Europe.

“Our thoughts go out to those affected by this tragic incident,” the British foreign ministry said, adding that it was in touch with local authorities and ready to help British nationals.

The bus was operated by Gomera Tours, a local company.

When Reuters contacted the company, a spokesman said it did not want to comment.

Spanish police have launched an investigation but the cause of the crash has not yet been established.

In 2025, one woman died and 10 people were injured in a traffic accident on the same road. REUTERS