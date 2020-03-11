One dead, 13 injured in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - One person died and 13 others were injured in an explosion on Tuesday (March 10) at a small chemical plant in Barcelona, local emergency services in Catalonia's regional capital said.

There was no health risk to the residents of La Verneda neighbourhood where the plant was located, said a Barcelona city government spokeswoman.

Officials were checking with the plant owners to determine what type of products exploded.

Debris from the blast, including bolts, was visible on a nearby street, footage from local channel Beteve showed.

The plant is run by a firm named Proquibasa, the spokeswoman added.

Proquibasa describes itself in its LinkedIN profile as one of the leading Spanish-based distributors of commodity and specialty chemicals.

In January, two people died and eight were injured in a blast at a chemical factory in Tarragona, also in Catalonia.

At least one person has died and six others have been injured in a strong explosion jolts in headquarters of the chemical company Proquibasa, #LaVerneda, neighboring of #Barcelona. Local media reports pic.twitter.com/mxyswm6sXF — NIN 24x7 (@NIN24x7News) March 10, 2020