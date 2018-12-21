One dead, 10 missing in Czech mining accident

PRAGUE (AFP) - At least one miner died, 10 were injured and ten missing after an accident at a mine in the eastern Czech Republic on Thursday Dec 20), a spokesman told AFP.

"The accident caused by methane combustion which devastated part of the mine occurred at 16:16 GMT," said Ivo Celechovsky, spokesman for the OKD mining company.

"We register one dead, 10 injured and 10 missing miners, but the numbers may change," he added.

The accident occurred in the CSM mine in the city of Karvina, some 300 kilometres (180 miles) east of Prague.

