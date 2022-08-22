Once-close royal brothers William and Harry now estranged

LONDON (AFP) - A quarter-century on from the death of their mother, Princess Diana, Princes William and Harry are struggling to maintain their once-close relationship.

"Harry and Wills are barely on speaking terms after Megxit," The Sun tabloid reported this month, referring to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to quit frontline royal roles in 2020 and move to the United States.

As Prince William has turned 40, the elder brother has embraced the royal establishment and taken on more duties, while the younger "spare" prince, aged 37, has rejected traditions for a life in California.

"I suspect… that rift is very deep," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.

Things used to be so different.

After Princess Diana died from car crash injuries at 36, the boys touched the world walking behind her coffin. Prince William was 15, while Prince Harry was just 12. Both attended Eton boarding school and Prince Harry pursued military training, while Prince William went to university.

They appeared to share a close bond as Prince William married long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton in 2011 and started a family.

"This idyllic sort of brotherly relationship that they projected… did much to put the monarchy back on track," royal historian and author Ed Owens said.