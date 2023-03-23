On Ukraine front line, old friends and a 1950s Soviet artillery gun

NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine - They have known each other for years and remain inseparable even on the front line in Ukraine, defending their country together “like brothers”.

Stationed near the front-line hotspot of Bakhmut, six men operate an old Soviet anti-aircraft gun that they say belongs in a museum, not on the battlefield.

Initially used for anti-aircraft defence, their S-60 gun now serves as an artillery piece.

“The artillery guns you see here are museum pieces,” says 37-year-old Volodymyr, who declined to give his surname, as powerful explosions and artillery fire echo in the distance.

“They were stored as scrap metal,” adds Volodymyr, who commands an artillery unit of 36 soldiers and several S-60 guns.

The S-60 is a 57mm anti-aircraft gun deployed in the Soviet army in 1950.

“We repaired them, refurbished them and we are using them to protect our native Ukraine,” Volodymyr says.

The S-60 is fired from the back of a decades-old Kraz truck, which is marked with a large white cross.

“At the beginning, we didn’t have a lot of resources,” Volodymyr says.

“We bought trucks ourselves with donations from people we knew, volunteers and NGOs.”

A lot in common

Sitting on small iron seats in the back of the truck, one soldier lays the gun while the other prepares to fire. Once the target is locked, the shooter fires a round with the stroke of a pedal.

A ball of fire and smoke escapes out of the barrel, hissing towards its target a few kilometres away. The truck shakes with each fired shot.

“The recoil of the barrel is not very important,” says the shooter who goes by the call sign “Tsil”, which means target.

“I feel it more with my hands than with my feet. You have to hold it tight.”