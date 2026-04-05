On Easter, Pope Leo urges world leaders to end wars, renounce conquest

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Pope Leo waving from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City on April 5, after delivering his Urbi et Orbi message.

– Pope Leo urged global leaders in his Easter message on April 5 to end the conflicts raging across the world and abandon any schemes for power, conquest or domination.

The Pope, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the Iran war, lamented in a special message to the thousands gathered at St Peter’s Square that people “are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent”.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down!” the first US pope exhorted.

“Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace!”

Pope Leo did not mention any specific conflicts in the message, known as the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) blessing. It was unusually brief and direct.

He said that the story of Easter, when the Bible says Jesus rose from the dead three days after not resisting his execution by crucifixion, shows that Christ was “entirely non-violent”.

“On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars,” Pope Leo urged.

The pontiff, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has been forcefully decrying the world’s violent conflicts in recent weeks and ramping up his criticism of the Iran war.

In a sermon for the Easter vigil on the night of April 4, he urged people not to feel numbed by the scope of the conflicts raging across the world but to work for peace.

The Pope made a rare direct appeal to US President Donald Trump on March 31, urging him to find an “off-ramp” to end the Iran war.

In his address from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on April 5 to the square below, decorated with thousands of brightly coloured flowers for the holiday, Pope Leo offered brief Easter greetings in 10 languages, including Latin, Arabic and Mandarin.

He also announced he would return to the basilica on April 11 to host a prayer vigil for peace.

REUTERS