Omicron surge prompts curfew for Spain's Catalonia, more Covid-19 tests for Madrid

MADRID (REUTERS) - The northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia won court approval for a night curfew on Thursday (Dec 23) as Madrid pledged to distribute millions more test kits to tackle the Omicron variant that is driving up infections and overshadowing Christmas.

Spain lifted most restrictions over the summer thanks to a high vaccination rate that suppressed infection but Omicron's arrival has sent daily cases soaring to reach a record of more than 72,900 on Thursday.

The concentration of coronavirus detected in wastewater reached the highest level since a monitoring programme began in June 2020, the Environment Ministry said.

Adopting the hardest line since Spain emerged from a state of emergency in May, Catalonia, which surrounds the city of Barcelona, will ban residents from leaving their homes between 1am and 6am from Thursday night, while other regions took a less stringent approach.

Southern Murcia told non-essential businesses to shut at 1am, severely curtailing revelry in a country where bars and restaurants routinely stay open until the small hours.

"The idea is to try to limit, during the Christmas season, social interactions where the mask is not used," regional leader Fernando Lopez Miras said, explaining the measure, which northern Aragon was also considering.

Mr Lopez Miras's administration also banned dancing in nightclubs and limited the size of dinners to 10 people inside and 12 on terraces.

The region of Madrid, whose right-wing regional leader has prioritised the hospitality sector throughout the pandemic, focused on better testing and pledged to distribute 12 million rapid tests over Christmas.

A meeting of regional chiefs called by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday failed to produce any broad agreement on measures beyond a mandate to wear masks outdoors, which garnered a mixed reception from Spaniards.

Madrid resident Maria Ortiz told Reuters she would not follow the rules.

"I go to a restaurant and they sit a person next to me and I can take my mask off but out on the street I have to wear it? I don't agree."

Health Minister Carolina Darias stressed there was no need for alarm.

"We are not in the same situation as last Christmas and the turning point is high vaccination coverage."