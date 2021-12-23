Omicron brings new risks to mostly unvaccinated pregnant women

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The Omicron variant is heightening risks for this little talked about demographic: pregnant women.

Left out of early vaccine trials and faced with confusing messages and misinformation on the dangers to their unborn children, a disproportionately large number of pregnant women have steered clear of Covid-19 shots.

About 75 per cent of expectant mothers in Britain and about 65 per cent in the United States remain unvaccinated, making them among the groups most at risk of getting infected and being exposed to severe forms of the disease as the fast-spreading Omicron strain sweeps across the globe.

At least 17 pregnant women and four babies have died from Covid-19 in England between May and October, figures published last week showed. Over that period, 98 per cent of pregnant women admitted to intensive care were unvaccinated.

Also, since July, one in five Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in England through a special lung-bypass machine was an unvaccinated mother-to-be.

"The uptake of vaccination in pregnant women is depressingly low and significant numbers of women have come to serious harm as a result of this," Dr Chris Whitty, the United Kingdom's chief medical adviser, told lawmakers on Dec 16. "Pregnancy's a period of vulnerability. We really should have made that point even clearer earlier on."

Information on this group remains sparse across much of Europe. While real-world data over the spring and summer showed the shots are safe and effective for them, the absence of pregnant women in early vaccine tests resulted in hesitancy that's hard to shake off.

Take Ms Antonia, for instance. The London lawyer, who is seven months pregnant, got her first jab before she was pregnant but struggled over her second, post-pregnancy inoculation.

Vaccine centres did not have reassuring answers to her questions, and she got the shot with a lot of trepidation.

"I was so nervous I booked the vaccination so many times and cancelled it," said Ms Antonia, 38, who is having her second child and did not want to reveal her last name. "I just thought 'it's not my life here, it's somebody else's life I'm making decisions about'."

Vaccine hesitancy compounds the immuno-compromised state brought on in pregnant women by their bodies' efforts to grow the foetus. The risk of severe Covid-19 is particularly acute in the third trimester and increases the prospect of premature and stillbirth. It also raises the possibility of long-term health issues for the expectant mother.

Many maternal-care specialists saw this coming, said Dr Pat O'Brien, vice-president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

"We were worried from day one that it might be worse in pregnant women than other people because other respiratory viruses have been, like Sars and flu," said Dr O'Brien. "We must learn the lesson that pregnant women should be included when it's safe to do so at an early stage in all new drug and vaccine trials."

At least one drugmaker tried. In February, Pfizer initiated a mid-stage trial in pregnant women before moving to advanced-stage testing in June.

But low enrollment and the ethical dilemma of giving placebos to expectant mothers when vaccines were already recommended saw the trial halted with less than 10 per cent of its target 4,000 volunteers.

While the company still plans to publish the data, the low participation may limit any takeaways.

"I think this has opened the eyes and the potential for regulators and manufacturers to initiate pregnancy studies earlier," said Dr Alejandra Gurtman, vice-president of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.