Oil giants drill deep as profits trump climate concerns

LONDON - Oil and gas companies have intensified the hunt for new deposits in a long-term bet on demand, as they reinvest some of the record profits from the fossil fuel price surge driven by the Ukraine war, according to data and industry executives.

The exploration revival – on the part of European majors in particular – reflects a renewed commitment to oil and gas after Shell and BP went back on pledges to reduce output and invest in renewables as part of the energy transition.

They respond to pressure from a majority of investors to maximise their oil and gas profits rather than invest in lower-margin renewable energy businesses.

They also defy protests from a minority of activist investors who want oil companies to be more closely aligned with global efforts to mitigate climate change.

The renewed appetite for oil and gas reserves and production is an especially big turnaround for BP, which got rid of most staff from its exploration unit three years ago.

Exploration is a long-term, high-risk business. Big-ticket offshore projects typically take five years to develop from discovery and at least another 10 years to return the initial investment.

But as a source of profit, it has proved more reliable for the energy majors than the very different business model of producing renewable energy.

Upstream oil and gas have historically had returns of around 15 per cent to 20 per cent, while most renewables projects have delivered up to 8 per cent.

An oil and gas price rally driven by energy producer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine translated into record profits for the energy majors.

That has increased confidence in the most costly, high-risk offshore exploration that can also deliver the highest rewards.

“Offshore is experiencing a renaissance,” oilfield services company SLB chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said on June 21.

Leading industry data providers and consultancies endorse the view.

The number of offshore drilling vessels used to explore and produce oil and gas recovered in May to pre-pandemic levels, rising by 45 per cent from October 2020 lows, an analysis of data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed.

Wood Mackenzie analysts predict a continued increase in activity, forecasting offshore exploration and drilling activity to grow by 20 per cent by 2025.