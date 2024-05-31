Two injured in Ukraine air attack on oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar, local officials say

Two people were injured when an oil depot in the Krasnodar region caught fire after a Ukraine drone strike early on Friday targeting oil facilities, local officials of the southern Russian region said.

"The situation is more serious in the Temryuk district - the infrastructure of the oil depot there was damaged by an air strike," Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said that the fire, which was sparked by falling drone debris, has been since extinguished.

The head of the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar region said on Telegram that two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has said that targeting Russia's energy, military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's overall war effort. REUTERS