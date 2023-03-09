Obscene gesture earns French minister PM's scolding

PARIS - France’s combative Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti was roundly condemned on Wednesday for repeatedly using an offensive hand gesture in parliament in the direction of an opposition lawmaker.

Political opponents and allies, right up to his boss, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, took issue with his behaviour, with some demanding his resignation.

Ms Borne, her advisers told AFP, dressed down her minister in a telephone call, saying his behaviour had “no place in parliament”.

The offending gesture known as a “bras d’honneur” (“arm of honour”) is a French way of showing hostility with an obscene connotation, comparable to “giving the finger” in other parts of the world.

Mr Dupond-Moretti committed the act – which consists of bending one arm into a v-shape and placing the fist of the other in the angle – twice during remarks by Mr Olivier Marleix, the leader of the opposition conservatives Les Republicains in parliament.

Mr Marleix provoked the justice minister’s ire by listing names of President Emmanuel Macron’s political allies who had been charged or convicted in criminal probes, or were under investigation.

That list included Mr Dupond-Moretti, who has been ordered to stand trial in a conflict-of-interest case.

Faced with widespread indignation, Mr Dupond-Moretti later apologised, saying he “regrets” the gesture which, he added, had not actually been aimed at Mr Marleix but at the “disrespect of the presumption of innocence”.

‘Duty to be exemplary’

Mr Marleix on Wednesday called on President Macron to “do the right thing”, following what he called “a scandalous gesture” and “an insult to national representation”.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran reminded his Cabinet colleague on Wednesday “that we must all show exemplary behaviour”.

This, he said, meant that “we must behave even better in a public debate than we do in our daily lives”.

Mr Veran added that Mr Macron had made no reference to the incident at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.