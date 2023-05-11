Number of internally displaced people hits record due to war, climate change

Undocumented migrants spend time in makeshift tents while stuck in Chile, after Peru refused to open its borders to migrants. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

GENEVA - The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) reached a record 71.1 million worldwide last year due to conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and climate calamities like the monsoon floods in Pakistan, according to data published on Thursday.

The Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said that figure represented a 20 per cent increase since 2021, with an unprecedented number of people fleeing in search of safety and shelter.

IDMC said that nearly three-quarters of the world’s displaced people live in 10 countries, including Syria, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ukraine and Sudan, due to conflicts that prompted significant displacement in 2022.

The war in Ukraine triggered nearly 17 million displacements last year, according to IDMC.

“Conflict and violence triggered 28.3 million internal displacements worldwide, a figure three times higher than the annual average over the past decade,” it said.

The bulk of displaced people last year - 32.6 million - was due to disasters including floods, droughts and landslides.

“Conflict and disasters combined last year to aggravate people’s pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, triggering displacement on a scale never seen before,” said Mr Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, which set up IDMC in 1998.

“The war in Ukraine also fuelled a global food security crisis that hit the internally displaced hardest. This perfect storm has undermined years of progress made in reducing global hunger and malnutrition.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
More than 100 million people forcibly displaced in the world: UN
Millions at risk of climate displacement in Middle East

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top