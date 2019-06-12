Nuclear wasteland selfies draw ire as tourists flock to Chernobyl

A Chernobyl tourist takes a selfie for his Instagram page.
A Chernobyl tourist takes a selfie for his Instagram page.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM
A visitor takes a selfie with an abandoned bus during a Chernobyl tour
A visitor takes a selfie with an abandoned bus during a Chernobyl tourPHOTO: EPA-EFE
People pass through radiation measuring devices during a tour of the Chernobyl exclusion zone.
People pass through radiation measuring devices during a tour of the Chernobyl exclusion zone.PHOTO: AFP
Visitors stand in line at a souvenir shop near the Chernobyl zone.
Visitors stand in line at a souvenir shop near the Chernobyl zone.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors walk in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour of the Chernobyl exclusion zone.
Visitors walk in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour of the Chernobyl exclusion zone.PHOTO: AFP
Visitors listen to a guide's information in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour of the Chernobyl exclusion zone.
Visitors listen to a guide's information in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour of the Chernobyl exclusion zone.PHOTO: AFP
Visitors listen to a guide's information in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour of the Chernobyl exclusion zone.
Visitors listen to a guide's information in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour of the Chernobyl exclusion zone.PHOTO: AFP
A visitor in the abandoned hospital which received the first causalities of the Chernobyl accident.
A visitor in the abandoned hospital which received the first causalities of the Chernobyl accident.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
43 min ago

TBILISI (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - A spate of selfie-taking tourists at Chernobyl - one wearing little more than her underwear - in the wake of a hit TV series on the world's worst nuclear disaster has sparked anger, with the show's author urging more respect for the dead.

The nuclear plant and the abandoned town that neighbours it in Ukraine have witnessed a spike in visitors since the drama, made by HBO, aired in May to rave reviews.

But some have been criticised for failing to respect the site's tragic history with inappropriate selfies - an increasingly common theme at disaster zones.

"It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around," tweeted Craig Mazin, the creator of the Chernobyl miniseries.

"If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed."

One Instagram user posed in front of an abandoned building in Pripyat, the ghost town once home to 50,000 people who mainly worked at the plant, with her hazmat suit open to show off her G-string.

Another made a victory gesture while smiling at a viewpoint overlooking the nuclear facility, and several more struck glamorous poses against a backdrop of a nuclear wasteland.

В одиночку на заброшенный энергоблок атомной станции. ________________ Фото сделано в первые минуты, после подъёма на крышу 5-го энергоблока АЭС. К сожалению, фотографировать мог только на телефон. Но ценность этого фото крайне высока. У него есть история. ________________ Далеко не один раз бывал я в Припяти, в ЧЗО в целом. Но третью очередь ЧАЭС, и сам пятый блок все как-то обделял вниманием. Те, кто был там, - говорили, объект впечатляющий, даже эпичнее Дуги будет. Но, пока лично не убедишься, не поверишь. _____ Май. Есть готовый план одиночного похода, с проникновением на третью очередь. Конец мая. Воплощаю план в жизнь. Успешный заброс в Зону. В одном из сел забираю велосипед, оставленный @svyatogr, что упростило перемещение внутри ЧЗО. Два дня в Припяти. И ночь проникновения на новую территорию. _____ В голове только общие представление о местности, о третьей очереди знал мало, но у меня были карты и энтузиазм. И этого достаточно.. Первое, что увидел ночью - градирня, она огромная. К ней ещё вернёмся. Ранним утром - увидел пятый энергоблок вблизи. Он монументален, не меньше. Чистый постапокалипсис. _____ Крыша делится на несколько ярусов, на каждом меня удивляло, то что я вижу. Но когда поднялся на самый верх, - у меня отняло речь. Вполне возможно, это самый удивительный вид, что видел в своей жизни. Впереди, как на ладони - территория ЧАЭС, справа - пруд-охладитель станции, слева - "железный лес", справа - третья очередь, за спиной - хранилище отработанного ядерного топлива, а внизу над котлованом для 6-го блока летают чайки. Это поражает воображение. Словно я герой фильма про постапокалипсис, и это аху*нно! ________________ #chernobyl #nuclearpowerplant #nuclearpower #powerunit #pripyat #exclusionzone #chernobylzone #stalker #urbandecay #urbexphoto #urbanexploration #urbex #chnpp #urban_shots #urbexworld #urbexplaces #abandonedplaces #urbanexplore #atmosphere #awesome #illegal #chernobylzone #заброшенныеместа #чернобыль #зонаотчуждения #сталкер #нелегал #заброшенныеместа
View this post on Instagram

В одиночку на заброшенный энергоблок атомной станции. ________________ Фото сделано в первые минуты, после подъёма на крышу 5-го энергоблока АЭС. К сожалению, фотографировать мог только на телефон. Но ценность этого фото крайне высока. У него есть история. ________________ Далеко не один раз бывал я в Припяти, в ЧЗО в целом. Но третью очередь ЧАЭС, и сам пятый блок все как-то обделял вниманием. Те, кто был там, - говорили, объект впечатляющий, даже эпичнее Дуги будет. Но, пока лично не убедишься, не поверишь. _____ Май. Есть готовый план одиночного похода, с проникновением на третью очередь. Конец мая. Воплощаю план в жизнь. Успешный заброс в Зону. В одном из сел забираю велосипед, оставленный @svyatogr, что упростило перемещение внутри ЧЗО. Два дня в Припяти. И ночь проникновения на новую территорию. _____ В голове только общие представление о местности, о третьей очереди знал мало, но у меня были карты и энтузиазм. И этого достаточно.. Первое, что увидел ночью - градирня, она огромная. К ней ещё вернёмся. Ранним утром - увидел пятый энергоблок вблизи. Он монументален, не меньше. Чистый постапокалипсис. _____ Крыша делится на несколько ярусов, на каждом меня удивляло, то что я вижу. Но когда поднялся на самый верх, - у меня отняло речь. Вполне возможно, это самый удивительный вид, что видел в своей жизни. Впереди, как на ладони - территория ЧАЭС, справа - пруд-охладитель станции, слева - "железный лес", справа - третья очередь, за спиной - хранилище отработанного ядерного топлива, а внизу над котлованом для 6-го блока летают чайки. Это поражает воображение. Словно я герой фильма про постапокалипсис, и это аху*нно! ________________ #chernobyl #nuclearpowerplant #nuclearpower #powerunit #pripyat #exclusionzone #chernobylzone #stalker #urbandecay #urbexphoto #urbanexploration #urbex #chnpp #urban_shots #urbexworld #urbexplaces #abandonedplaces #urbanexplore #atmosphere #awesome #illegal #chernobylzone #заброшенныеместа #чернобыль #зонаотчуждения #сталкер #нелегал #заброшенныеместа

A post shared by Сергей Странный ☢️ (@seregastrange) on

"No respect for those who died in this catastrophe," Instagram user nathhaa- commented on one of the posts.

April marked the 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in then-Soviet Ukraine, caused by a botched safety test in the fourth reactor of the atomic plant that sent clouds of nuclear material across much of Europe.

The accident killed 31 people instantly and forced tens of thousands to flee. Up to 115,000 people are thought to have died of radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, though estimates vary.

From the Auschwitz concentration camp to the Berlin Holocaust memorial, social media users chasing likes and followers have often been accused of being insensitive to their surroundings.

In March, the US city of Lake Elsinore declared a public safety crisis after "superbloom" of poppies in a nearby canyon attracted tens of thousands of visitors, and selfie takers have irked owners of eye-catching properties in Paris and London.

SoloEast, a company offering Chernobyl tours that saw a 30 per cent increase in bookings in the wake of the HBO show, said it asked visitors to respect the place - and most were understanding.

 

"We ask our clients not to take disrespectful pictures," SoloEast director Sergiy Ivanchuk, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Very rarely do people go to these sites because they enjoy, in some morbid, dark way, the suffering of others. They go because these places are important and interesting."

The HBO miniseries depicts the explosion's aftermath, the vast clean-up operation and the subsequent inquiry.

The disaster and the government's handling of it - the evacuation order only came 36 hours after the accident - highlighted the shortcomings of the Soviet system with its unaccountable bureaucrats and entrenched culture of secrecy.

Topics: 

Branded Content