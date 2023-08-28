Novocure's cancer therapy fails to meet main goal in late-stage trial

Novocure said on Monday its therapy failed in a late-stage trial to meet the main goal of improving survival rates in patients with a type of ovarian cancer.

Novocure's therapy, which is used with certain chemotherapies and immunotherapies, creates electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells.

The combination therapy showed an overall survival rate of 12.2 months compared to 11.9 months in patients who were treated only with paclitaxel - the chemotherapy it was combined with. REUTERS

