‘Not another one’: British voters fatigued by seventh PM in a decade

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New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (centre) was asked to form a government by King Charles after Keir Starmer resigned.

LONDON – “Not another one,” Claire Walker sighed as Britain on July 20 welcomed Andy Burnham as its seventh prime minister since early 2016, with voters voicing their frustration after years of political churn.

Burnham was asked to form a government by King Charles after former prime minister Keir Starmer resigned after only two years in office, despite handing the Labour Party a landslide victory in the 2024 general election.

Walker, a 65-year-old London consultant, said she had yet to “make an impression” of the former mayor of Greater Manchester, who was parachuted into the top office by the Labour Party.

“I’ve heard nothing concrete on how he’ll fix the economy,” said an exasperated-sounding Walker. “I’m waiting with bated breath,” she added.

“If his rhetoric is as dynamic as his seeming personality and he actually brings to life some of what he’s talking about, the next two to three years will be more promising.”

Nearby in central London, sports coach Jamie B. was reading a newspaper splashed with headlines about Burnham’s new role.

“I was reading about the football,” grinned the 65-year-old, adding that he was “not the most political”.

“But I’m fed up that we’ve got another PM... the seventh in ten years,” Jamie said.

“He’s quite left, isn’t he,” said Jamie, adding that he would “welcome the leftward swing” from Starmer.

In Manchester, Burnham’s political home in the north-west, student Joel McCulloch was more “cautiously optimistic”.

“I really rate Andy Burnham for what he’s done with Manchester. I think he’s wicked,” said McCulloch, 22.

“I think it’s far too late for a northerner to have some actual real political say.”

Despite being “worried” about the quick turnaround of prime ministers, retiree Margaret Healey said she wanted to “give him a chance”.

‘More of the same’

The social media-savvy veteran politician, dubbed the “King of the North”, has put devolving power to regions outside London at the top of his agenda.

Burnham has also pledged to make life more affordable amid Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, including by building more social housing, reducing homelessness and easing financial pressures on small businesses.

Art dealer Charles Ucheobi argued that Burnham did not have a “mandate” to be prime minister because he was voted in by the Labour Party, which holds a large majority in Parliament, after Starmer quit.

“I haven’t voted for him... so why should he be imposed on us? He should call, straight away, an election to get his mandate.”

Pulling lunchtime pints for suited-up workers in London, Cade Moyses did not feel optimistic about the change of guard.

“I’m ready for more of the same; I just don’t think that much is going to get better before it gets worse,” said the 26-year-old hospitality worker.

“He’s not yet announced much, so it’s hard to say... nothing’s going to be easier or cheaper”, for pubs or people, rued Moyses.

Max McNamara, 20, who was also working in the pub, said she wanted “a prime minister who is going to stand up to” Reform UK, the anti-immigration, hard-right party that has risen in popularity in recent years.

But she was not convinced Burnham was the answer.

“He’s Keir Starmer, but from the North,” McNamara said. AFP