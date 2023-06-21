Not a Hollywood movie: Ukraine’s Zelensky on ‘slower than desired’ progress in counteroffensive

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said battlefield progress in Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russian forces had been “slower than desired”, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

“Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It’s not,” it quoted Mr Zelensky as saying in an interview.

Ukraine has reported recapturing eight villages in the south in the last two weeks. Though small, the advances are the biggest by its forces since November as they push into heavily fortified and mined Russian-held areas.

The BBC quoted Mr Zelensky as saying the military push was not going easily as 200,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory had been mined by Russian forces.

“Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best,” he told the BBC.

Russia has had months to prepare its defences. Ukrainian troops have yet to reach the heaviest Russian defensive fortifications, which are set back from the 1,000km-long front line.

Kyiv’s forces have had “partial success” in the last day and are digging in and attacking on the southern front, while weathering a big Russian assault in the east, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday. REUTERS