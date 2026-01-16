Norwegian court finds Islamist guilty of orchestrating deadly 2022 pride attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OSLO – A Norwegian court on Jan 16 found an Islamist man guilty of orchestrating a deadly shooting at a gay bar during Oslo’s 2022 Pride celebrations, sentencing him to 30 years in prison.

Arfan Bhatti, a 48-year-old Norwegian citizen born in Oslo, stood trial on charges of complicity in aggravated terrorism even though he was in Pakistan at the time of the attack.

Two people died and eight others were wounded by bullets when a lone gunman, identified as Iranian-born Norwegian Zaniar Matapour, opened fire on the London Pub, a hub of Oslo’s LGBTQ+ scene, and a next-door bar in the centre of Norway’s capital.

Dozens more suffered lesser injuries in the chaos that followed.

In July 2024, Matapour was convicted of murder and aggravated terrorism for carrying out the attack, and was also sentenced to 30 years in prison, the longest possible under Norwegian law.

Bhatti was extradited to Norway in 2024 and has remained in custody. He pleaded not guilty at trial and can appeal against the verdict.

An independent inquiry into the authorities’ response concluded in 2023 that police could have prevented the attack had they acted on a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency.

Two forensic psychiatric experts concluded in court that Bhatti has severe dissocial personality disorder and meets the criteria for psychopathy, though they determined he still remains criminally responsible for his actions. REUTERS