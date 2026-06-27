Norway’s viral ‘Viking row’ during World Cup has whole country rowing

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Supporters of the Norwegian football team performing a “Viking row” in Oslo, Norway, on June 23, after their team’s Group I victory over Senegal.

OSLO - From oil workers to healthcare staff, even children in daycare, all of Norway is getting in on a viral trend to support their team in the World Cup: pretending to row aboard a longship, flags in hand.

The “Viking row” draws on old Norwegian rowing traditions tied to life around fjords, lakes and the sea, according to tourism promoter Visit Norway.

Since the start of this year’s World Cup, social media has been flooded with videos of Norwegian fans dressed in red, white and blue.

They sit down on the ground in groups. Then stretch their arms out and mimic rowing a boat.

They rock back and forth in unison while chanting: “Row, row, row!”

Sidewalks, stadiums, as well as subway platforms and a host of unexpected places serve as imaginary longboats.

On June 23, a group of supporters gathered in Times Square in New York while facing a gigantic outdoor yoga class.

The stunt symbolises Norwegian Vikings approaching the shore, ready for battle.

Some of their Swedish neighbours are less than impressed.

“We just sigh when we see it. But maybe we’re sighing more at the TV crews that zoom in on it every single time,” Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke said at a press conference, Swedish news agency TT reported.

The feeling is shared by Elliot Stroud, a midfielder in the Swedish national team.

“It’s a bit overplayed maybe, it feels like they put it on every chance they get. But things are going well for them so they’re happy, I guess,” Stroud said.

Lagerbielke and Stroud will have to put up with it for a bit longer as Norway – who play their final group game later on June 26 against France – are through to the last 32. AFP