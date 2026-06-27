Straitstimes.com header logo

Norway’s viral ‘Viking row’ during World Cup has whole country rowing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Supporters of the Norwegian football team perform the “Viking Row” on a street after their team’s Group I victory over Senegal, in Oslo, Norway June 23, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Martin Giaever/Fotballfesten/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. VERIFICATION: - Buildings, pavement and trees matched satellite and archive imagery - Date verified by metadata on original video files

Supporters of the Norwegian football team performing a “Viking row” in Oslo, Norway, on June 23, after their team’s Group I victory over Senegal.

PHOTO: REUTERS

OSLO - From oil workers to healthcare staff, even children in daycare, all of Norway is getting in on a viral trend to support their team in the World Cup: pretending to row aboard a longship, flags in hand.

The “Viking row” draws on old Norwegian rowing traditions tied to life around fjords, lakes and the sea, according to tourism promoter Visit Norway.

Since the start of this year’s World Cup, social media has been flooded with videos of Norwegian fans dressed in red, white and blue.

They sit down on the ground in groups. Then stretch their arms out and mimic rowing a boat.

They rock back and forth in unison while chanting: “Row, row, row!”

Sidewalks, stadiums, as well as subway platforms and a host of unexpected places serve as imaginary longboats.

On June 23, a group of supporters gathered in Times Square in New York while facing a gigantic outdoor yoga class.

The stunt symbolises Norwegian Vikings approaching the shore, ready for battle.

Some of their Swedish neighbours are less than impressed.

“We just sigh when we see it. But maybe we’re sighing more at the TV crews that zoom in on it every single time,” Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke said at a press conference, Swedish news agency TT reported.

The feeling is shared by Elliot Stroud, a midfielder in the Swedish national team.

“It’s a bit overplayed maybe, it feels like they put it on every chance they get. But things are going well for them so they’re happy, I guess,” Stroud said.

Lagerbielke and Stroud will have to put up with it for a bit longer as Norway – who play their final group game later on June 26 against France – are through to the last 32. AFP

More on this topic
Norway’s ‘Viking row’ World Cup celebration irks Scandinavian neighbours
Norway steer steady grassroots course to World Cup success
See more on

Norway

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Viral videos

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.