Norway's King Harald to be discharged from hospital in Spain

A member of the media works outside the hospital where Norway's King Harald was taken on Tuesday after suffering from an infection and dehydration, according to the royal palace, in Arona, Tenerife island, Spain, February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

TENERIFE, Spain/OSLO, Feb 26 - Norway's King Harald, 89, who fell ill while on holiday in Spain, will be discharged from hospital on Thursday, the royal palace said in a statement.

Europe's oldest head of state was taken to hospital on Tuesday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, where he was on a private holiday, suffering from a skin infection on his leg as well as dehydration.

King Harald and his wife, Queen Sonja, will continue their private stay in Tenerife, and no decision has yet been made on when they will return home, the palace said.

The king's personal physician will remain in Tenerife for a few days to monitor developments, it added. REUTERS