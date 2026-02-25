Straitstimes.com header logo

Norway’s King Harald taken to hospital in Spain

Norway's King Harald addresses a gathering in Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen Island, Svalbard archipelago, Norway, June 16, 2025. NTB/Cornelius Poppe/via REUTERS

Norway's King Harald, Europe’s oldest living monarch, has been Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991.

PHOTO: REUTERS

OSLO – Norway’s King Harald, 89, was taken to hospital on Feb 24 on the Spanish island of Tenerife, suffering from an infection and dehydration, the royal palace said in a statement.

The King, who was on a private holiday with his wife Queen Sonja, was reported to be in good condition, the palace said.

King Harald, Europe’s oldest living monarch, has been Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991.

“I wish our king a speedy recovery,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK while on a visit to Ukraine.

The King’s personal physician will travel to Tenerife to assist the local health service, the palace said.

King Harald was hospitalised in 2024 for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia, and received a temporary pacemaker at a hospital there. He was later transferred to Norway where a permanent device was implanted. REUTERS

