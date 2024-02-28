Norway's King Harald feeling better in hospital, crown prince says

OSLO - Norway's King Harald appeared to be feeling better on Wednesday after being hospitalised in Malaysia with an infection earlier this week, the Norwegian crown prince said.

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private trip to the South East Asian country when he fell ill, the royal household said on Tuesday.

"We spoke to my mother and father this morning... It seems that his health was a little better," Crown Prince Haakon told reporters.

He said the king was receiving good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel.

"What he needs now is to be in the hospital for a few more days and to get some rest," Haakon said during a scheduled trip with Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

"It's good that things are getting better," he added.

The crown prince presides in his father's absence, including at the weekly meeting with the prime minister and the government, which is due to take place on Friday.

King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991 and is Europe's oldest living monarch. He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections in recent years, and has also undergone heart surgery. REUTERS