Norway’s former PM Jagland hospitalised amid police probe over Epstein scandal

Lawyer Anders Brosveet (right) and former prime minister of Norway Thorbjorn Jagland walk in in Oslo on Feb 12, 2026.

Former prime minister of Norway Thorbjorn Jagland (left) and his lawyer Anders Brosveet in Oslo on Feb 12.

PHOTO: AFP

Mr Thorbjorn Jagland, the former prime minister of Norway, who is

under investigation for corruption over revelations in the Epstein files,

has been hospitalised.

Mr Jagland, 75, has been admitted to hospital “due to the strain arising in the wake of this case”, according to a statement relayed by his lawyer Anders Brosveet at Elden Law Firm on Feb 23.

The Norwegian police has opened a criminal investigation into Mr Jagland for corruption – the first such probe involving an ex-PM in the Nordic country – over his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in the years after his premiership ended in the late 1990s.

Mr Jagland’s

diplomatic immunity was revoked

as part of the probe.

The former PM served as head of the Nobel Committee from 2009 to 2015 and as secretary-general of the Council of Europe, a human-rights organisation, between 2009 and 2019.

Also under investigation by the police are Norwegian diplomats Terje Rod-Larsen and his wife Mona Juul.

Mr Jagland “takes this matter very seriously but wishes to emphasise that he believes there are no circumstances that constitute criminal liability”, Mr Brosveet said in a Feb 11 statement. BLOOMBERG

