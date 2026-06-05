Norway’s crown princess placed on list for lung transplant, palace says

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Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, a chronic disease that causes scarring in the lungs and leads to a reduced oxygen uptake.

– Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on a waiting list for a lung transplant after a further deterioration of her health, the royal household said in a statement on June 5 .

The 52-year-old wife of Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the Norwegian throne, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, a chronic disease that causes scarring in the lungs and leads to a reduced oxygen uptake.

“As a result of her life-threatening chronic lung disease and after thorough health examinations, her royal highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on the lung transplant list,” the palace said.

Oslo University Hospital in December 2025 said that the time was approaching when a transplant must be performed but that the crown princess had not yet been placed on Norway’s list of possible recipients.

Crown Prince Haakon earlier this week cut short an official visit to Japan, returning home to be with his wife, while the couple’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, flew back to Oslo from Australia where she is a student.

The development of Mette-Marit’s lung disease was serious, and she will undergo a transplant “as soon as possible”, Oslo University Hospital Professor Are Holm said in a statement provided by the palace.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has praised the crown princess for being open about her condition and has said this could help others suffering from similar problems.

The crown prince and princess are postponing the celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary, which was planned for August 2026 , the palace added.

Mette-Marit was 25, an unmarried single mother and a commoner when she met Haakon at a music festival in 1999. It was the beginning of an unlikely royal romance that started with a media furore and ended up winning over the bulk of the nation. REUTERS