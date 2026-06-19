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Norway to open a consulate in Greenland, supporting Arctic strategy

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Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere attends a press conference during the Nordic-Baltic cooperation (NB8) Prime Ministers' meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere attends a press conference during the Nordic-Baltic cooperation (NB8) Prime Ministers' meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

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OSLO, June 19 - Norway will open a consulate general in Greenland's capital Nuuk, headed by a Norwegian diplomat, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's push to acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous island under the Kingdom of Denmark, has strained relations between Washington and European NATO members.

"The High North remains Norway's most important strategic priority, and the Arctic is becoming increasingly important for international politics and security," Stoere told a press conference.

"A Consulate General in Nuuk will strengthen both political contact and cooperation on shared interests in the region," he said.

France earlier this year opened a consulate in Greenland, while the United States last month moved its existing consulate to a bigger venue. REUTERS

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