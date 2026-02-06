Norway set to probe Epstein revelations as scandal reverberates round Europe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears with a woman, whose identity has been obscured, in this image from the Epstein estate released by House Oversight Committee Democrats in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

OSLO, Feb 6 - Norway looks set to launch an inquiry into its own foreign ministry over links to late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several European nations to feel the heat from a scandal that has yet to cause major political repercussions in the U.S.

The release of an enormous cache of new files last week has revealed a host of new Epstein connections with politicians, royals and the ultra-rich.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's future is looking increasingly uncertain over his decision last year to name Peter Mandelson, who had a close friendship with Epstein, as ambassador to Washington.

The king's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had already been forced to relinquish his royal title and lavish residence, and pressure is now growing on him to testify in the U.S.

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico's national security adviser has resigned after emails were revealed in which he discussed young women with Epstein.

And former French culture minister Jack Lang is being urged to resign as president of the Arab World Institute.

NORWAY IN EPSTEIN SCANDAL SPOTLIGHT

But Norway, home of the Nobel Peace Prize and often a fulcrum of international diplomacy, seems to have more than its share of fallout.

Public figures including Crown Princess Mette-Marit and former prime minister and foreign minister Thorbjoern Jagland are all under fresh scrutiny.

So are former foreign minister Boerge Brende, now leader of the World Economic Forum; Mona Juul, ambassador to Jordan and Iraq; and her husband Terje Roed-Larsen.

Jagland is also a former chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Juul and Roed-Larsen helped set up the secret channel for contacts between the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Israeli government that led to the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords.

All were known to have had ties to Epstein, but the new files have offered much more detail.

A majority of parties in Norway's parliament appear ready to support an independent inquiry into the foreign ministry, Norwegian media reported.

Norway's economic crime police unit said on Thursday it was investigating Jagland on suspicion of aggravated corruption. Jagland's lawyer said his client was confident of demonstrating his innocence and would cooperate.

JAGLAND CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

The foreign ministry said it would seek to lift the diplomatic immunity Jagland enjoys as ex-head of the Council of Europe, from 2009 to 2019. The Council did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Neither Roed-Larsen nor Juul immediately answered requests for comment sent respectively to his lawyer and the ministry, which has suspended Juul while she addresses an internal probe.

Brende has said he was unaware of Epstein's past and criminal activities before first meeting him in 2018, and that he regrets not having investigated him more thoroughly.

The files published by the U.S. Justice Department showed extensive email correspondence between Epstein and the Norwegian crown princess, even after he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008. Mette-Marit has apologised.

Norway's royal family is already dealing with several challenges. Marius, Mette-Marit's son from a relationship predating her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, is currently on trial for rape and domestic violence. REUTERS