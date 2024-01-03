Norway sends 2 fighter jets to Denmark for Ukraine training mission

Danish F-16 fighter jets are seen at Fighter Wing Skrydstrup near Vojens, Denmark May 25, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS/ File Photo
Updated
37 min ago
Published
37 min ago

OSLO - Norway will send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots on the use of the U.S.-made airplane, the Norwegian defence minister said on Wednesday.

F-16s have been on Ukraine's wish list as the country seeks to boost its air force in the war with Russia, and Norway last year said it would join Denmark, the Netherlands and others in donating aircraft.

Norway has already sent 10 instructors to Denmark to aid the education of Ukrainian pilots, Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said in a statement.

The Norwegian air force has replaced its own F-16s with the successor model F-35. REUTERS

