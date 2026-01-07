Norway sees hottest year on record in 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Norway’s national temperatures were 1.5 deg C higher than usual in 2025 compared to the average during the period 1991-2020.

OSLO - Norway recorded its hottest year ever in 2025, following a strong summer heatwave and an unusually mild winter that started late in the year, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute said on Jan 7.

In another sign of climate change driven by human activity, the mercury hit 4 deg C in Longyearbyen, the main town of the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic, on Dec 22 – warmer than both Seville and Ankara, which recorded temperatures of 3 deg C and 1 deg C respectively on that day.

“It’s actually a record-setting year,” said Dr Hans Olav Hygen, a climatologist at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

“Many places in Norway had a record hot summer with a strong heatwave in July,” he told AFP.

“This, of course, affects the full report, and we also saw before Christmas the fairly warm late autumn (and) start of the winter.”

Norway’s national temperatures were 1.5 deg C higher than usual in 2025 compared to the average during the period 1991-2020, and 2.8 deg C above the average during the pre-industrial era (1871-1900), according to the institute.

“We expect the temperatures that we saw this year (2025) to become more frequent in the future,” Ms Amalie Skalevag, another researcher at the institute, said in a statement.

A large part of northern Europe experienced an unusual heatwave in July , to the point where emergency services in south-eastern Finland were strained and Finnish municipalities turned their ice rinks into cool refuges for the public.

In December, large parts of Norway celebrated Christmas without snow, including the capital Oslo in the south and Trondheim further north, where residents told AFP the temperature soared to an unusually mild 6 deg C for the holiday.