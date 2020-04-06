Norway says it has coronavirus outbreak 'under control'

OSLO (AFP) - Norway's government said Monday (April 6) it considered the coronavirus outbreak to be "under control" in the country.

It said the reproduction rate of the disease - the number of new people infected by each patient with the virus - had fallen to 0.7.

That was down from 2.5 when containment measures such as closing public spaces and banning sports and cultural events were introduced in mid-March.

"This means that we have brought the coronavirus infection under control," Health Minister Bent Hoie told reporters.

 

