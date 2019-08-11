Norway police step up presence at mosques after shooting incident

STOCKHOLM (DPA) - A young Norwegian man arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a mosque near the capital Oslo has been briefly questioned, his lawyer said on Sunday (Aug 11).

Police in Oslo and other parts of Norway, meanwhile, were to step up their presence at other mosques in the country as Sunday marked the start of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

The National Police Directorate however said it was not aware of any "concrete threats." The man is suspected of attempted murder in connection with Saturday's shooting incident at the Al-Noor Islamic Centre in Baerum, west of Oslo, and murder after a woman's body was later found in his home in Baerum, police said.

Lawyer Unni Fries declined to comment on what was said during the brief police interview, news agency NTB reported.

Police said they were checking the man's online activity amid reports he had posted a message that hailed the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March a few hours before the mosque incident.

Police were also investigating the relationship between the suspect and the female victim.

"We are investigating the case as a possible murder," Rune Skjold of the Oslo police said late Saturday.

The suspected assailant sustained minor injuries, as did one of the mosque visitors who had overpowered him, Skjold said.

The Islamic Council of Norway said it had been contacted by members of the public who had volunteered to stand guard outside mosques.

Oslo Governing Mayor Raymond Johansen was on Sunday to visit the Central Jamaat Ahla Sunnat mosque in the city.