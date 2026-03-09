Straitstimes.com header logo

Norway police search for suspect after U.S. embassy explosion

The U.S. embassy, after the Norwegian police said that the embassy was hit by a loud explosion, in Oslo, Norway, March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, March 9 - Norwegian police are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance footage following an explosion during the weekend at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, investigators said on Monday.

The early Sunday morning blast damaged one of the entrances to the embassy, sending thick smoke into the street but causing no injuries, in what police said may have been linked to the crisis in the Middle East.

"The investigation so far has shown that this was an improvised explosive device," the Oslo police said in a statement, adding that the IED had caused a "powerful blast".

The suspect in the case had not been identified.

Images released by the police showed a hooded person wearing dark clothes and carrying a bag or rucksack. The person's face was not visible.

Norway's government has promised a thorough investigation of the incident. REUTERS

