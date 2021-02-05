Norway police arrest 16-year-old suspected of preparing terror attack

OSLO (REUTERS) - Norwegian police have arrested a young man in Oslo on suspicion that he was preparing "an act of terrorism", the PST security service said on Friday (Feb 5).

"He is 16 years old and not a Norwegian citizen," PST said in a statement, adding that the arrest was made on Thursday.

It did not reveal details of the suspected plan.

An arraignment hearing will be held at the Oslo district court at 1200 GMT on Friday (8pm Singapore time), PST said.

The arrest comes as Britain earlier this week said a teenage leader of a far-right organisation cell has become the youngest person in the country to have committed offences related to terrorism.

He was 13 at the time.

Now 16, the youth, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, admitted to 12 offences - two for dissemination of terrorist documents and 10 for possession of terrorist material - when he appeared in court on Monday for sentencing.

The sentencing is due to resume next Monday.

The court was told that the teen operated out of his grandmother's cottage in Cornwall in south-western England.

At 13, he downloaded a bomb-making manual and began gathering terrorist material. Later in the same year, he joined the neo-Nazi cult Fascist Forge, and at 14, he went on to share far-right extremist ideology in online chatrooms, The Guardian reported.