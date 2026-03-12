Norway police apprehend three suspects in U.S. embassy bombing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OSLO, March 11 - Norwegian police said on Wednesday they had apprehended three suspects following Sunday's bombing at the U.S. embassy in Oslo.

The powerful early morning blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) damaged the entrance to the embassy's consular section but caused no injuries, Norwegian authorities have said.

"They are suspected of a terror bombing," Police Attorney Christian Hatlo told reporters.

Images of one of the suspects released by police on Monday showed a hooded person, whose face was not visible, wearing dark clothes and carrying a bag or rucksack. REUTERS