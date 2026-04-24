Norway plans to ban social media use by children under 16

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A 16 year old uses his phone, in Madrid, Spain February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

OSLO, April 24 - Norway said on Friday it would present a bill in parliament by year-end to ban children from using social media until they turn 16, making technology companies responsible for the task of age verification.

Several European nations are seeking to rein in children's use of social media after Australia took the lead with a world-first ban on under-16s last December.

"We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

"Play, friendships, and everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and screens. This is an important measure to safeguard children's digital lives."

The government did not say which applications would be targeted.

Australia's ban covers Meta apps such as Instagram and Facebook as well as TikTok, Snapchat, Google's YouTube and Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter.

YouTube in a statement on Friday said it had invested for over a decade in children's safety to ensure its platforms deliver age-appropriate experiences that also empower parents.

"That way, we preserve access to learning for millions and avoid pushing young people onto less safe places on the internet," the company said.

Norway will introduce its bill in parliament by the end of 2026, the minority Labour government said. REUTERS