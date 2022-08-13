Norway may euthanise walrus as crowds ignore appeals to stay away

OSLO • The Norwegian authorities are considering putting down a walrus that won hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said on Thursday.

Despite repeated appeals to the public to keep their distance from the walrus - a young female weighing 600kg that has been nicknamed Freya - the mammal continues to attract big crowds, the Fisheries Directorate said in a statement.

Its text was accompanied by a photograph of a group of onlookers crowding near the animal.

"The public's reckless behaviour and failure to follow authorities' recommendations could put lives in danger," a spokesman for the fisheries agency said.

"We are now exploring other measures and euthanasia may be a real alternative," she added.

Freya, whose name is a reference to the Norse goddess of beauty and love, made headlines since July 17 when she was first spotted in the waters of the Norwegian capital.

Walruses normally live in the more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

Between long naps - a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day - Freya has been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and, more often than not, dozing on boats struggling to support her bulk.

Despite the recommendations, some curious onlookers have continued to approach her, sometimes with children in tow, to take photographs.

"Her health has clearly declined. The walrus is not getting enough rest and the experts we have consulted now suspect that the animal is stressed," the spokesman added.

A protected species, walruses normally eat molluscs, small fish, shrimps and crabs.

While they do not normally attack people, they can if they feel threatened, according to authorities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE